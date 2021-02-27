We start today’s deals with the Samsung Galaxy S21. We’ve seen Amazon and B&H giving up to $200 discounts to the higher-end Galaxy S21+ and S21 Ultra, but the vanilla version was stuck with just $100 savings. However, we now see that you can get a new Galaxy S21 for $700 after a $150 discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 256GB storage space, an awesome triple camera setup, and a primary 64MP shooter capable of recording 8K videos. If you choose the 128GB storage variant, you can get one for $675 after a $125 discount.

However, you may also want to check out the Galaxy S21+ and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as they’re now getting a $250 discount on their 256GB storage option, which leaves the S21+ available for just $800 and the Galaxy S21 Ultra for $1,00 with the same 256GB of storage. However, you can also head over to Samsung.com, where you can get discounts of up to $700 when you trade-in an eligible device. You can get the Galaxy S21 starting at $100, $215, and $500 if you want an unlocked device, or save an extra $100 if you choose your phone to be locked to your favorite carrier.

And since we’re already talking about carriers, you may also want to head over to Verizon.com, as you can now get a new Google Pixel 4a with $240 savings. Of course, this won’t come for free, as you first have to trade-in an eligible device, and you must also add your new device to an Unlimited plan. However, you can also get a new Pixel 4a 5G unlocked for $500 over at Amazon.com, which is $100 less than the phone’s retail price at Verizon. Still, you can also choose to get a new Google Pixel 4 for $424.02 after a $256.98 discount over at Amazon.com, and you won’t have to trade in your current phone.