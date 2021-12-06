Samsung Galaxy S21, Galaxy Watch 4 and more devices are on sale

We keep receiving fantastic deals from Amazon.com. The latest deals feature the Samsung Galaxy S21 that is currently receiving a $100 discount, meaning that you can pick up a new vanilla variant for $700, which means that you can purchase your new smartphone and score 12 percent savings. This will get you a device with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 128GB storage space, a 6.2-inch display, a 64MP primary shooter that will allow you to record 8K video, and more. The best part is that Amazon is now giving you the opportunity to trade in your current phone to get up to $511 added to your Amazon.com Gift Card balance.

If you want a larger 6.7-inch display, you can also consider picking up a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus that is receiving a more compelling 20 percent discount that translates to $200 savings. In other words, you can buy the Galaxy S21 Plus for just $800. The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra is also on sale, and you can purchase one for $1,000 and score the same $200 savings on its 128GB storage model. This is the largest variant that features a 6/8-inch display, a 108MP primary shooter, and stylus support.

However, Samsung deals don’t stop there, as you will also find the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 that is receiving a 14 percent discount on its Classic variant with a 46mm chassis. In other words, you can purchase your new watch for $323.03, and you will be able to keep $56.96 in your pocket. And if you want the smaller 42mm model, you can pick it up for $310 after a $40 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced

You can also consider a new Fitbit Charge 5 Advanced Fitness and health tracker that is currently receiving a 27 percent discount. This fitness tracker features a built-in GPS, stress management tools, sleep tracking, heart rate monitoring, and more for $130 after a $50 discount. And you can also check out the Bose Sleepbuds II that are available for $199 after seeing the same $50 discount.