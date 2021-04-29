We continue bringing you some of the best deals available in the market. The latest deals come from Samsung and Amazon.com, where you will find the Samsung Galaxy S21 series with some crazy discounts. The vanilla variant of the Galaxy S21 starts at $99.99 with 128GB of storage space. This deal has been around for quite a while now, but the great news is that you can double your storage space without having to pay more. In other words, you can get the entry-level Galaxy S21 with 256GB storage for the same $100 you’d pay for the 128GB model.

The deal gets even sweeter when you see that it goes across the board, which means that you can get a new Samsung Galaxy S21+ or a new Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra with 256GB storage for the same price as the 128GB storage options. This leaves the Galaxy S21+ selling for $300, while the Ultra option can be yours for $500, which is $700 off any variant. Unfortunately, you are required to trade in an eligible device to get the $700 discount, so it all depends on how well you’ve taken care of your current device.

And if you’re looking for other options, you can get up to $400 savings on your new Samsung Galaxy Note 20 with an eligible trade-in. This means that you can get the entry-level variant for $600, while the Note 20 ultra can be yours for $900. And if you want to get the latest Samsung Galaxy Fold 2, you can also get one for $1,000 with $200 instant savings and up to $800 off with an eligible trade-in.

Since we’re talking Samsung, we must also mention the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro that are currently selling for $170 over at Woot.com., which is $30 off its regular price, but you must hurry if you want to grab one as this deal is only available today. If you miss out on Woot’s offer, you can go back to Samsung.com, where you can get the same pair of earbuds for $130 with $70 savings with an eligible trade-in. Or get them at Amazon, where they’re going for $180 after a $20 discount.

You can also get $71.99 savings on the Sony WH-1000XM4 that are an excellent pair of headphones for anyone who’s looking to have amazing audio and noise-canceling on the go. They are currently selling for $278, and this deal is applied to every one of its three different color variants. You will also get up to 30 hours of battery life, and Quick Charge will give you five hours of playback after a short 10-minute charge. Finally, you can also get your hands on a new Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with 64Gb of storage space for $270 after getting an $80 discount at Amazon and B&H.