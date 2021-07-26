The latest information could finally confirm that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will now be joining in on the action of Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. The device is still rumored to arrive in 2021, but it seems that we may have to wait until Q4 to see it.

Samsung has officially announced the date of its upcoming Galaxy Unpacked event, which is scheduled to take place on August 11. This event will most likely introduce Samsung’s new foldable devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, as well as four possible models of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2. But, unfortunately, recent information found by the guys over at LetsGoDigital confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will not be ready in time to be part of the event.

LetsGoDigital claims that it has “seen official documentation from Samsung stating that the Galaxy S21 FE will not be introduced during the Galaxy Unpacked event.” Now, we can’t say that we’re necessarily shocked by this information since we had already seen previous rumors suggesting that Samsung was planning on launching the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE later in 2021. This means that we could have to wait until Q4 of 2021 to see the new Galaxy S21 FE, as a report from South Korea claims that this new device may launch in October.

Rumors suggest that the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was also affected by the ongoing chip shortage, which even threatened to cancel the device altogether. However, the company decided to go on with the Galaxy S21 FE, but it seems that it would only be available in the United States and Europe with limited availability.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive with a 32MP primary camera, a MicroSD slot, 45W fast charging, up to 8GB RAM and 256GB storage, as well as a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, and there are even rumors suggesting that we may get an Exynos 2100 variant, but we will have to wait a bit longer to find out.

Source LetsGoDigital

Via GSMArena