Samsung Galaxy S20 Fe pocketnow

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was initially rumored to launch back in August. Still, the ongoing chip shortage has taken its toll on Samsung, forcing the company to delay the Galaxy S21 FE and to cancel its well-known Galaxy Note series. However, it seems that the wait is getting closer to an end, as the latest information gives us a precise date for the possible launch of the most affordable version of the Galaxy S21 series.

We have received new rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and it seems that this time we may finally be getting ready to see it launch. According to a tweet by Jon Prosser, the Galaxy S21 FE may launch on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

This isn’t the first time we have received information suggesting that the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in January, but it is the first time we get a date. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was allegedly scheduled to launch this month, but the ongoing chip shortage has made it impossible. However, this won’t be the only Samsung device affected by delays, as it is also rumored that the Samsung Galaxy S22 series will try to be ready for the next Mobile World Congress.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

    We know that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will eventually hit the market or at least some markets in limited quantities. Still, at least that’s better than having the device canceled altogether, as previous rumors suggested. We know this because Roland Quandt already confirmed that the Galaxy S21 FE is definitely coming, and we also saw the device showing up at the FCC. The filing also claims that the new device will arrive with a 25W power adapter, a data cable, and a pair of earbuds in the box.

    Source : Twitter

    Via SamMobile




