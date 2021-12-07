Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was accidentally leaked by Samsung!

The best leaks come directly from the source, and the latest Samsung Galaxy S21 FE leak comes directly from Samsung, as one of the company’s official websites posted an image of the upcoming device.

We are getting closer to the possible launch of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but it seems that we won’t have to wait that long to see what the new device looks like. This is not a rumor, or an unconfirmed leak, as it was taken directly from Samsung’s UAE’s official website. The image reveals that previous leaks were right on the money. We get to see a new device with a triple camera setup on the back and a punch-hole display in the front.

Unfortunately, the image is no longer available, as it was taken down shortly after being posted by accident. But that doesn’t mean that you can’t check it out, as well-known leaker Evan Blass managed to get the image to share it with the rest of the world.

The webpage reveals that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will surely arrive in a green color variant, with model number SM-G990E/DS, but no further details were available. Still, it is believed that Samsung’s new Galaxy S21 Fan Edition may arrive with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rates. Rumors also mention that the Galaxy S21 FE will have 128 and 256GB storage options, 8GB RAM, and an Exynos 2100 or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor depending on where you are getting yours. A 4,500mAh battery with 25W fast charging, IP68 water and dust resistance, a 32MP selfie camera, and a 12MP+12MP+8MP triple camera setup.

We could see the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE arrive in less than a month, as rumors claim that it would be announced during a special Unpacked event that will take place on January 4, with availability starting on January 11, 2022. But remember, these are still rumors, so treat them accordingly.

Source: Twitter

Via: SamMobile