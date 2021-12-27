Samsung Galaxy S21 FE gets listed on Walmart, US pricing tipped

Samsung is all set to unveil the Galaxy S21 FE smartphone at the CES 2022 event next month. The company sent out invites for its “Together for Tomorrow” earlier this month, and if the rumors are to be believed, Samsung will announce the Galaxy S21 FE on January 3. Almost everything about the device has leaked, but the pricing.

Ahead of the Galaxy S21 FE's announcement, the smartphone has accidentally been listed on Walmart. Thanks to the listing on the online retailer's website, the pricing of the S21 FE for the United States has leaked. According to the listing on Walmart, Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will be priced at $699 for the model with 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant.

Unfortunately, pricing for other variants (with higher RAM or higher onboard storage) has not been listed on Walmart. But the pricing for the US market goes in line with the pricing tipped earlier. If the pricing leaked earlier is correct, the 8GB RAM/128GB variant could be priced at $749 and the 8GB RAM/256GB variant could be priced at $799 in the United States. Thankfully, we don't have to wait much for the rumors to be confirmed as Samsung is set to unveil the device next week.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Rumored Specs

Almost everything about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been leaked now. The smartphone is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, accompanied by either 6GB or 8GB of RAM. Reports suggest that the S21 FE will have a Super AMOLED Infinity-O HDR 10+ display with Full HD+ resolution and support a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be backed by a large 4,500mAh battery and support 25W fast charging and Qi wireless charging. Along with powerful internals, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a 32MP+12MP+8MP triple-camera setup. The 32MP sensor will be the primary wide-angle lens which will be able to record 4K 60fps.

In case you're interested in knowing more about the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, check out our Galaxy S21 FE rumor roundup page which contains every bit of information about the S21 FE that has surfaced on the internet.

Specs Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Display 6.4-inch AMOLED 2,340 x 1,080, 120Hz refresh rate (could be 90 as well), HDR10+ Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G Back Cameras 32MP primary, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP telephoto Front Cameras 32MP Battery 4,370 mAh Charging Speed 25W Operating System One UI 4 based on Android 12 Storage and Memory 6GB RAM + 128GB, 8GB RAM + 128/256GB Colors White, Black, Pink, Green Connectivity Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, 4G, USB-C 3.2

Via: GizmoChina