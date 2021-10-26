The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE drama continues, but it seems that things are about to get better. Unfortunately, the device has been affected by the ongoing chip shortage, delaying its possible announcement for way too long. Rumors even suggested that Samsung had also decided to pull the plug on the S21 FE, as some of the company’s websites started to remove support pages for the device. However, the latest turn of events suggests that we are getting closer to the the launch of a new iteration of the Galaxy S FE.

It seems that Samsung is getting ready to announce the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The long-awaited device was expected to be announced back in August. Still, the recent rumors suggest that the new Fan Edition model of the Galaxy S21 will arrive one year after the launch of the original series. Roland Quandt has posted the links that will take you to the support pages for what is believed to be the Galaxy S21 FE, which were taken down earlier this year. This decision made some believe that the chaebol had decided not to launch the new device, just like it did with the Galaxy Note series.

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been rumored to launch early in 2022, giving Samsung some breathing room before the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S22 series that would now arrive during the next Mobile World Congress in Barcelona. However, we are still waiting for some sort of confirmation for the possible launch date of the Galaxy S21 FE, but as of now, the only official information about the upcoming device comes from the FCC. Still, some believe that the S21 FE may be announced on January 11, but only time will tell.

It is believed that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display, a 4,500mAh battery capable of 25W fast charging. We are also expecting to get a version with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor for US and China, while the rest of the world may get a device powered by Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor.

Via GSM Arena

Source Twitter