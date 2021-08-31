It’s late August, and we’re still waiting for the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE announcement. The device is rumored to arrive sometime in the last quarter of 2021, while others claim that it could be announced as soon as next month. Whatever the case, we have received new information about the most affordable variant of the current Galaxy S21 series, and they’re not as promising as we’d wish.

It seems that we will get an Exynos variant of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE after all. The device was recently spotted at Geekbench’s database. This device with model number SM-G990E seems to be powered by the Exynos 2100 processor and 8GB of RAM. Indeed, we usually get excited when we see benchmarks and other leaks, but this variant of the Galaxy S21 FE scored 1,084 points in the single-core CPU test and 3,316 points in the multi-core CPU test.

These test results are not bad, but they aren’t as good as the ones achieved by the variant with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In other words, some users will be stuck, once again, with a less powerful Galaxy device, which was the case with the devices powered by the Exynos 990 and the Snapdragon 865 processors. Remember that Samsung usually reserves its Exynos devices for some Asian and European markets, which means they may get this version of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

Still, the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to feature a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and 120Hz refresh rates. We could also see a 32MP selfie camera and a triple 12 MP camera setup to capture our best moments. Rumors also suggest that it may arrive with Android 11 out of the box and pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and an IP 67 rating.

Source SamMobile