We heard a lot of rumors and have seen just about every angle of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE device. Today, we bring you the user manual that confirms several specifications and even the design of the upcoming device.

Earlier, we told you that the Galaxy S21 FE would become available in the last quarter of 2021, but new reports claim that the smartphone may still be a few months away. The reason for the delay is due to chip shortage that’s sabotaging the entire tech industry and many more other industries that require chips, transistors, and more.

SamMobile managed to get its hands on the user manual for the Galaxy S21 FE, which reveals the phone will be IP68 water and dust certified (up to 1.5 meters and up to 30 minutes), have an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner, offer a high refresh rate screen, and come with a design similar to the Galaxy S21 flagship series – although, it’ll lack the metal chassis. User manuals usually don’t include the device’s specifications, but we already have a good idea about what to expect.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE from user manual leak

The S21 FE will also house three cameras on the rear, including the main camera, an ultrawide, and likely a telephoto. The selfie camera will be placed in a punch-hole cutout. In the previous leaks, we also found out that the device will likely be powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset in North America and Exynos 2100 internationally. It’ll likely have 6GB/8GB memory options and 128GB/256GB internal storage with no microSD expansion slot. The battery will supposedly be 4,500 mAh capacity, and it’ll support 25W fast charging.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available in at least four color options: Black, Green, Purple, and White, like we showed you in the 3D renders. It’s unclear when the device will launch officially. Our best guess is that Samsung will likely try to get it out on the market before the holiday season.

