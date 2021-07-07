We hope you are ready for a new wave of Samsung leaks, as that’s exactly what’s coming our way. The latest information comes from TENAA certification listings that feature the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, where we get confirmation of some of the new smartphone’s specifications.

We have new information concerning the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The new handset has been spotted at TENAA, where it reveals some of its key specs. According to the listing, the new Android device will arrive with a 6.4-inch AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. We also see that the listing describes a 4,370 battery, which could be the minimal capacity, while the typical power may be 4,500mAh.

According to the image, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is listed as a 5G digital mobile phone with model number SM0FG9900, and according to the listing, it received its certification on June 29. We also get to see that the phone will have a 155.7×74.5×7.9mm footprint and that it will have dual-SIM capabilities. The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE has 159.8×74.5×8.4mm dimensions, which means that the Galaxy S21 FE will be slightly smaller than its predecessor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to arrive with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor in the US and China. At the same time, the Exynos 2100 may be the beating heart of every other model worldwide. We could also get up to 8GB RAM and 256GB under the hood storage, and The device was rumored to launch next month, but the current chip shortage may delay the launch of the latest member of the Galaxy S21 to the last quarter of 2021. It could also come with five different color variants.

However, we also have to consider that this device may arrive very close to the launch of the next Samsung Galaxy S series, and rumors also suggest that this model will only be available in limited numbers. So you will have to be very sure and act fast if you want to get your hands on one.

Via GSM Arena

Source MyFixGuide