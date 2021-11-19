Samsung Galaxy S21 FE revealed in real life photos

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been one of the most talked-about devices in 2021, mainly because it has been canceled, rescheduled, and delayed multiple times. The chip shortage has hit Samsung very hard, and the company couldn’t release the anticipated device properly. Today, a number of images were shared on Twitter that reveal the design and some of the specifications of the Galaxy S21 FE.

The Twitter user under the name @Abhisheksoni130 shared some information and real-life photos of what appears to be the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device lines up with the renders and previous leaks that we’ve seen so far, and it looks exactly like a Galaxy S21 on the outside, although it’s expected to have a plastic back, and a metal frame. Due to the plastic build, the user estimates that the device feels very light, and there is also no 3.5mm headphone jack or an SD card slot to be found.

The display looks very similar to what we’ve seen on the previous Galaxy S20 FE, and it seems to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED panel with a punch-hole cutout on the top for the selfie camera. The device will reportedly be powered by either the Snapdragon 888 chipset, or the rumored Exynos 2100, it’s still unclear as of right now.

As for the camera setup, there are three sensors on the back, and the design is reminiscent of the Galaxy S21 Series with the matching colors and overall looks and layout. When it comes to the battery, it’s a 4,500 mAh cell that will support wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging.

We still have no official information on when to expect the Galaxy S21 FE to be released, but the latest rumors point to a potential January or February release window, which may line up with the Galaxy S22 Series that are rumored to launch at the same time.