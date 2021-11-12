Samsung Galaxy S21 FE revealed in latest leak

Rumors suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in the first quarter of 2022, just some weeks before the official launch of the Galaxy S22 series. And the latest leak suggests that Samsung is indeed getting ready to announce this new device that has been getting delayed for far too long.

We have new leaks revealing everything you want to know about the design and possible color options of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The most affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 series was supposed to arrive in August, but the ongoing chip shortage has delayed its announcement. Whatever the case, we have just come across what seems to be, official marketing material of the Galaxy S21 FE. These leaks basically confirm previous information claiming that the new smartphone will pack a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a 32MP selfie camera that may seem better than the 10MP sensor that’s allegedly coming in next year’s Samsung Galaxy S22 series.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly arrive with 8GB RAM, 256GB storage, a 4,500mah battery, and a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 or an Exynos 2100 processor depending on the market you are in. Unfortunately, don’t expect to find a 3.5mm audio jack or a micro SD card slot, as they are no longer featured in this iteration of the Galaxy S Fan Edition.

The latest leaks also reveal that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with at least four different color options, an immersive screen, and more. But guess we will just have to wait until its official launch to confirm all this information. Rumors suggest that this device will make its debut on January 4 during the next CES 2022, and it could be released on January 11 with no pre-order period.

Via SamMobile