Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice angled
Credit: @OnLeaks / Voice

Samsung is expected to be prepping for the launch of its next Fan Edition smartphone. The company could launch the Galaxy S21 FE in the coming months and the latest rumors suggest that it will be cheaper than Samsung Galaxy S21. The Fan Edition device is offered with flagship performance but at a lower price point than its current-generation flagship model. Moreover, alleged renders of the upcoming phone have leaked online as well.

According to a report from MyDrivers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced between 700,000 won to 800,000 won which is somewhere between $625 to $719. Hence, it could be the cheapest smartphone in the flagship Galaxy S21 lineup. Further, it is tipped to feature the same design language as the other S21 series, according to the renders shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter. They show the smartphone in four color options – black, purple, white, and a greenish shade.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display. It could support a 120Hz refresh rate and come with an FHD+ resolution. The handset is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It could pack a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. It is also expected to support wireless charging and reverse wireless charging.

As for the optics, the Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to sport an OIS-assisted 12MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera. It could have a 32MP selfie shooter. The smartphone is likely to be launched alongside the Galaxy Z Fold3 and Galaxy Z Flip3 in August. We expect more information to be revealed soon.




I’ve been associated with the tech industry since 2014 when I built my first blog. I’ve worked with Digit, one of India’s largest tech publications. As of now, I’m working as a News Editor at Pocketnow, where I get paid to use and write about cutting-edge tech. You can reach out to me at [email protected]

