We are once again receiving information suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may arrive late in 2021. Now, the latest report also gives us a possible launch window and some rather unfortunate news.

Samsung has also been a victim of the current chip shortage. The first device affected by the situation was the Galaxy Note series that won’t be getting a refresh this year, and it seems that chip shortage will also hit the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Now, relax; we are still getting a Galaxy S21 this year. Unfortunately, rumors claim that the S20 FE successor will arrive until the last quarter of 2021, and the latest report from South Korea suggests that the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE has been postponed from early August to October.

Now, an October launch doesn’t seem too bad for the new device, but it seems that the new device will arrive with limited availability. The report claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t launch in South Korea or Japan, as limited quantities would only allow for this device to be initially available in the United States and Europe.

Some industry insiders have also revealed that Samsung even considered making the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE follow the same path as the Galaxy Note series. However, they finally decided to continue with production due to the popularity of the FE series, even though we may only get a limited quantity. Still, this must be taken with some salt, as the company is allegedly considering several directions, and nothing is final or official yet.

Other rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have revealed possible color options and a design that resembles the one we get in the current Galaxy S21 series. It is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 8GB, 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Source FnNews

Via GSM Arena