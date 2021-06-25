Galaxy S21 FE Voice
Via: Steve H.McFly / Voice

We are once again receiving information suggesting that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may arrive late in 2021. Now, the latest report also gives us a possible launch window and some rather unfortunate news.

Samsung has also been a victim of the current chip shortage. The first device affected by the situation was the Galaxy Note series that won’t be getting a refresh this year, and it seems that chip shortage will also hit the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Now, relax; we are still getting a Galaxy S21 this year. Unfortunately, rumors claim that the S20 FE successor will arrive until the last quarter of 2021, and the latest report from South Korea suggests that the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE has been postponed from early August to October.

Now, an October launch doesn’t seem too bad for the new device, but it seems that the new device will arrive with limited availability. The report claims that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE won’t launch in South Korea or Japan, as limited quantities would only allow for this device to be initially available in the United States and Europe.

Some industry insiders have also revealed that Samsung even considered making the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE follow the same path as the Galaxy Note series. However, they finally decided to continue with production due to the popularity of the FE series, even though we may only get a limited quantity. Still, this must be taken with some salt, as the company is allegedly considering several directions, and nothing is final or official yet.

Other rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE have revealed possible color options and a design that resembles the one we get in the current Galaxy S21 series. It is also expected to feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 8GB, 256GB storage, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

Source FnNews

Via GSM Arena




A former bilingual teacher that left the classrooms to join the team of Pocketnow as a news editor and content creator for the Spanish audience. An artist by nature who enjoys video games, guitars, action figures, cooking, painting, drawing and good music.

You May Also Like
apple-lg-sell-devices-in-lg-stores
LG wants to become an Apple distributor and sell iPhones in its Korean stores
LG wants to sell iPhones, iPads and Apple Watch devices in its LG stores
motorola Edge plus pocketnow
Details of next Motorola Edge phones emerge online
The Edge Berlin is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC while Motorola Edge Pstar could be powered by either the Snapdragon 865 or 870 SoC.
google-pixel-6-leaked-case-design
Pixel 6 design hinted by another batch of alleged cases
A new batch of Google Pixel 6 cases just showed up today which confirms the design that we have shown you not that long ago.