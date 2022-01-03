Samsung Galaxy S21 FE official, comes with Snapdragon 888, available from January 11

After what seems like an eternity, Samsung finally officially announced the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE today. The new Galaxy S21 FE – also known as “Fan Edition – comes with an improved “eye-catching design”, a powerful new chipset, an enhanced camera with improved capabilities, and many more advancements over its previous generation.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Specifications

Smartphone Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Release Date 11 January 2022 Operating System One UI 4.0 based on Android 12 Dimensions 74.5 x 155.7 x 7.9 mm Weight 6.24 oz (177 g) Display 6.4-inch, FHD+ resolution, Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Memory 6GB RAM with 128GB storage

8GB RAM with 256GB storage Expandable Storage No Rear Camera 1 12MP, ƒ/1.8 aperture, Dual Pixel AF, OIS Rear Camera 2 12MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture, ultrawide with FOV 123-degrees Rear Camera 3 8MP, ƒ/2.4 aperture, 30x Space Zoom Front Camera 1 32MP, ƒ/2.2 aperture Security Under-display Optical Fingerprint scanner Connectivity Sub6 5G, Samsung Pay with NFC, Bluetooth Ports USB-C Battery 4,5000 mAh, 25W wired charge speed, 15W wireless charge speed, Wireless PowerShare Water Resistance IP68 Colors Graphite, Olive, Lavender, White Price $699.99

The new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE comes with a 6.4-inch FHD Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. The display will also have the optical fingerprint sensor built-in, and it’ll be home to the hole-punch cutout that houses the 32MP selfie camera with f/2.2. Much like the Galaxy S20 FE, the S21 FE is also IP68 water and dust-resistant.

The device will be powered by the 5nm 64-bit Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, and it will be available with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, as well as 8GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There will be no microSD card slot.

There are three cameras on the back, including a 12MP primary sensor with f/1.8 and Dual Pixel Autofocus and Optical Image Stabilization (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide with f/2.2, and an 8MP telephoto sensor with 30X Space Zoom and f/2.4.

The battery has 4,500 mAh capacity, and it supports 25W fast wired charging, 15W wireless, and Wireless PowerShare. As with all Samsung devices at this point, the 25W wall adapter will not be included in the box, and it will be sold separately. The S21 FE will come with One UI 4.0 based on Android 12, and it will have support for Sub6 5G.

Verizon already announced its plans to sell the new Galaxy S21 FE and it will be available in four color options, including Olive, Graphite, Lavender, and White in both 128/256GB storage configurations. The S21 FE will be available at Verizon from January 11 for $23.33 a month on a 30-month contract, and customers can also get up to $700 with a qualifying trade-in on select Unlimited plans on a new line, or when they switch. Customers can also get up to $1,000 when they switch to help with any balance remaining on existing networks. You can find the Galaxy S21 FE for $699.99 at Verizon and Samsung.com.