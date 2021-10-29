We’ve been hearing rumors about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for a very long time now, and it’s been rumored multiple times to launch in August alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Flip 3 foldable devices, October, and later on in November or December. Recently, the support pages of the upcoming devices were published again.

There isn’t too much information that we don’t know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, but there are still a few details that haven’t been cleared up yet. We’ve seen the full manual leak, revealing a few key information about the upcoming device.

Now, according to a new rumor, the Galaxy S21 FE may launch as early as January. Do however take this with a grain of salt, as the Galaxy S22 Series is also expected to launch sometime in January or February, which means that the S21 FE release date may be very close to the next generation of flagships, which isn’t typical and doesn’t sound like its something that Samsung would do.

LetsGoDigital shared the news, but it seems more like speculation at this time. Why would Samsung release the S21 FE days or weeks before its biggest announcement for the year? Why would it wait so long to release the new midrange? By the time it goes live, the new Snapdragon and the Exynos chipset will already be widely available, meaning that the hardware in the S21 FE will already be outdated.

If it does turn out to be true, it would mean that Samsung faced a lot of troubles to source the right components to produce the device, but in our opinion calling it the S21 FE might not make a lot of sense, and a potential rebranding might still make it a somewhat great option for select markets.

