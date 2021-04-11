Samsung launched a Fan Edition (FE) smartphone in the Galaxy S20 lineup late last year. Hence, it was being speculated that the company would launch a Galaxy S21 FE. However, there was no information about the device’s presence up until now. The Galaxy S21 FE renders have leaked online. These give us a first look at the next Fan Edition model from the house of Samsung.

The latest development comes from Steve H. McFly / OnLeaks who took to Voice to post the renders of the upcoming smartphone. Unsurprisingly, the Galaxy S21 FE seems to follow the design language of the Galaxy S21 lineup with its camera module extending to the frame of the phone. However, instead of glass, Samsung is said to opt for a glastic rear panel, which is essentially plastic. It is tipped to have a metal frame and measure 155.7 x 74.5 x 7.9mm. Notably, the smartphone seems to be larger than the vanilla Galaxy S21 – 4mm taller.

A plastic back, downgraded rear cameras but flagship performance

The front of the Galaxy S21 FE houses a selfie camera in a punch-hole cutout, which Samsung calls an “Infinity-O” display. It is likely to be an AMOLED panel. The display is flat on the edges like the Galaxy S21 and S21+. It is touted to feature a 6.4-inch display, which is bigger than that of the Galaxy S21 (6.2-inch). As for the rear, the FE device is rumored to sport a triple camera setup. However, it is likely to have downgraded lenses since it will also be cheaper.

With the Galaxy S20 FE, Samsung offered flagship features but corners were cut in the design, which isn’t much to worry about if the smartphone is solid. The company seems to be on track to repeat the success mantra with the Galaxy S21 FE by offering flagship features at a lower price tag. It might launch around USD 700.