Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch date revealed?

We have received tons of rumors concerning the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, and believe It or not; they’re still coming. We have already received hints suggesting that this new device will arrive sometime in January, and some even believe that it may be announced during Samsung’s special keynote during CES 2021. However, we now have a new date courtesy of well-known leaker @evleaks, and we believe that this could be the launch date of the most affordable variant of the Galaxy S21 series.

It seems that we can be sure that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in January. The long-awaited device was supposed to arrive back in August, then in October, but finally, it seems that it may get announced during Samsung’s “Together for Tomorrow” CES 2022 keynote that is scheduled to take place on January 4, 2022. This information lines up with a previous tweet posted by Jon Proser back in November. Still, things get more interesting as we see that Prosser mentions that the new device will be available starting January 11. This date was also mentioned back in October when Prosser also claimed that this would be the new date for the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

So today, @evleaks decided to share more images of what seems to be the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. This tweet came with additional information, as he may have unofficially confirmed that the new more-affordable version of the Galaxy S21 series will be available in the second week of January.

When you check out the images he posted, you can see that these devices are all “working” on AT&T’s network. Their time is set for 12:45, and that they all show Tuesday, January 11, on their displays. So yeah, maybe Samsung will finally release this long-awaited device to the market. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to arrive with the same price tag as its predecessor, but we should see them pack better internals.