We have been getting wave after wave of new Samsung leaks, and it seems that they won’t stop coming even if Samsung is now feeling sensitive about the topic. The latest leak comes from TENAA, and it confirms everything we already know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been getting lots of attention lately. We have been getting several leaked renders, possible specs, and even possible launch windows for the device that got close to being canceled. The latest information reveals everything you need to know about the successor of the popular Galaxy S20 FE.

A listing for the Chinese version of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE was found at TENAA, and according to this certification, the new device will arrive with two storage options, 128GB and 256GB, but it will also allow you to increase your storage space by 256GB via microSD cards. However, the guys from SamMobile believe that this may be a mistake and that the device may be able to support a memory card with up to 1TB of storage space.

Other details in TENAA’s listing suggest that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive with a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED Infinity-O display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. We will also get a 32MP selfie camera and a triple camera setup with two 12MP sensors and one 8MP telephoto camera that could feature 3X optical zoom. It seems that we can also expect to get a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8GB RAM, and a 4,500mAh battery with 45W charging support. We also get an IP68 rating, an in-display fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, 5G, GPS, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC support, and a USB Type-C port.

Remember that you will have to act fast if you want a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, as it will only launch in the United States and Japan, and it may be available in limited quantities because of the chip shortage that’s affecting the tech world.

Source SamMobile