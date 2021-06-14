Samsung is tipped to be working on the Fan Edition (FE) of its Galaxy S21 smartphone, which was launch earlier this year. The Fan Edition device is offered with flagship performance but at a lower price point than its current-generation flagship model. It was rumored that the Galaxy S21 FE launch is just around the corner, but the latest development could alter the previous rumors. According to a tipster, the upcoming FE device has been hit by the supply shortage. Hence, we could see a delay in the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE.

As per a tweet from tipster Chun on Twitter, the Galaxy S21 “has been suspended for at least a month.” Hence, we shouldn’t expect it to be released before September. He adds that if the situation gets worse, the device may end up getting canceled. He quoted the tweet to claim that the reason for suspension s to do with the battery, chipset, and higher prices. Another tipster, who goes by the user name Ice universe, quoted the tweet to claim that the “sudden shutdown of S21 FE is not due to the chip,” but like another part, most likely the battery.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is said to be priced between 700,000 won to 800,000 won, which is somewhere between $625 to $719 – making it the cheapest smartphone in the flagship Galaxy S21 lineup. The upcoming FE device could feature the same design language as the other S21 series, according to the renders shared by known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) on Twitter.

The Galaxy S21 FE is rumored to feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and FHD+ resolution. IT could be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. It is said to pack a 500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Further, optics could be handled by OIS-assisted 12MP primary camera, a 12MP wide-angle lens, and an 8MP telephoto camera with a 32 MP selfie shooter.