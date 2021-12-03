Samsung Galaxy S21 FE final design and color options revealed?

We have new information concerning the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Samsung’s most affordable version of the Galaxy S21 series is getting more attention as we inch closer to its possible launch date. The latest leak comes from British retailed Box, where we can see what could be the final design of the smartphone.

The latest images of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE reveal that they will have several case options to keep them protected, starting with a Clear View Cover, a Silicone Cover, and a Clear Standing Cover case. We could say that these images confirm the previously leaked design of the phone, as it matches everything we have seen in previous leaks. And since we’re already talking about leaks, we must also include the latest leaks that were posted over at 91Mobiles, where we also receive information that makes the January launch window even more believable.

According to the guys over at 91Mobiles, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will launch in India around the same time as the global announcement of the device. The rumor also claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in White, Black, Pink, and Green color options in the country. We also receive possible pricing, as the Galaxy S21 FE will allegedly cost 920 on its 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model, while the 256GB storage model will arrive with a 985 price tag.

Further, it is believed that the new device will pack a 6.4-inch FHD+ display with 120Hz refresh rates, a punch-hole selfie camera, an Exynos 2100 processor, or a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, depending on where you get it. And some say that we may also get to see a 12GB RAM option in case you’re interested. Still, these are unconfirmed rumors, so you may want to take them with some salt.

Source: 91Mobiles

Via:GSM Arena