What a ride it’s been for Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. At first, Samsung delayed the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE due to the global chip shortage and increasing demand for its flagships. Then, a few reports claimed Samsung had fixed the production issues of the upcoming FE smartphone. But then again, with S21 dropping to prices of S21 FE’s supposed launch price a rumor claimed that Samsung has given up on the S21 FE. Just yesterday, Samsung started to remove all of the Galaxy S21 FE references from its website. And now, the Galaxy S21 FE has shown up on FCC.. leaving us very, very confused.

It seems that Samsung was all set for the release of the next FE smartphone, but the smartphone was canceled at the last moment. The FCC documents confirm that the device with model number SM-G990E — which was S21 FE — was manufactured at Samsung’s factory in Thain Nguyen. They also confirm that the smartphone was tested by the FCC between August 24-31. The FCC certificate was then issued a couple of days later, on September 2, about a month ago.

The FCC filing also reveals that the smartphone was planned to ship with a 25W EP-TA800 travel adapter, a data cable, and a pair of earbuds. They also show that the phone was (or is?) compatible with the 45W EP-TA845 adapter. Finally, the filing also shows that the S21 FE tested by FCC was the Exynos variant (via Simranpal Singh) and not the rumored Snapdragon variant.

We still don’t know if the smartphone will be released or not, but now that you can buy S21 at the prices of the supposed S21 FE, will you buy S21 FE?

