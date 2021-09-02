The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launched back on October 2, 2020. The device arrived as a more affordable variant of the main Galaxy S20 series. The device was a huge success, making it one of Samsung’s top three sellers, taking up sales from the original Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy Note 20 series. These numbers were one of the main reasons why Samsung didn’t pull the plug on the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch. Still, it seems that the company is already accepting that the less expensive variant of the Galaxy S21 series won’t be as popular as its predecessor.

According to a report from The Elec, Samsung has reduced its Samsung Galaxy S21 FE expectations. The report claims that Samsung was originally planning to mass-produce the device during the first half of 2021, which makes us believe that Samsung wanted the device to hit the shelves last month. However, the current chip shortage got in the way of the company’s plans.

It is believed that the South Korean tech giant had set its sales expectations somewhere around the mid-10 million units. Still, constant delays and the ongoing pandemic may have reduced Samsung’s goal by 3 million units. Nevertheless, the company could now be planning to start mass production of the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE this month, which means we may get to see the device launch late in October, as suggested by previous rumors.

Another reason behind this possible change in production plans is that Samsung may consider that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE may get less attention from customers that may be planning on getting the new iteration of the Galaxy S series that’s just months away. Still, the Galaxy S21 FE will be the new go-to device for anyone who’s not interested in a new foldable smartphone, which means that it could still perform well.

The report also mentions that Samsung may be gearing up to kick off mass production of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series in November. This makes us believe that we may once again get to see the launch of a new Galaxy S series in January.

What about you? Do you plan on getting a Samsung Galaxy S21 FE, or are you going to wait for the launch of the Samsung Galaxy S22 series?

Source The Elec

Via SamMobile