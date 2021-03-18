Samsung took wraps off its new mid-range devices – Galaxy A52, A52 5G and Galaxy A72 – at its Awesome UnPacked event yesterday. These devices bring a high refresh rate, multiple cameras with OIS, IP76 rating and more to the mid-range segment. Now, a roadmap of the upcoming Galaxy products has appeared online.

As per a leaked slide by tipster Evan Blass, a mini product roadmap of the unannounced Galaxy devices has detailed the launch timeline of upcoming Galaxy products. According to the slide, Samsung will host another UnPacked event next month. And, instead of smartphones, it will be announcing its PC range that could include the Galaxy Books based on Windows.

Usually, Samsung hosts two Unpacked events per year – one for the Galaxy S series in the first half of the year and the other for the Galaxy Note series in the second half of the year. But in 2021, it has already hosted two UnPacked events within three months. And, aims to host two more in the coming months

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is tipped to be launched in August 2021. To be precise, Samsung could hold a Galaxy UnPacked event for its FE device on August 19. This is a bit earlier than usual but then we’ve just seen a single FE device launch from Samsung – the Galaxy S20 FE, which was announced in October 2020.

Apart from the Galaxy Books and Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung is also tipped to be prepping to launch the Galaxy Tab S7 Lite and Galaxy A22 / 5G in June and July, respectively. While not mentioned in the roadmap, Evan believes we should also expect one more Galaxy A series phone in the same month in the form of the Galaxy A82 5G.

While the roadmap has leaked, there is no official confirmation on the launch date of these products. The launch depends on several factors including supply chain. And, we are facing an industry-wide chip shortage, which has also forced Samsung to not launch a Galaxy Note device this year.