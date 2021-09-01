We have been eagerly waiting for the launch of the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The device was first expected to arrive sometime in August, but it has been a victim of the ongoing pandemic. Now the successor of the popular Samsung Galaxy S20 FE may have to wait until October to hit the stores.

Recent rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would arrive on September 8, but it seems that we may have to wait a bit longer to see it up for sale. According to the latest information found at Front Page Tech, Samsung may kickoff Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders on Wednesday, October 20, with a launch scheduled to happen on Friday, October 29. Prosser also clarifies that when he says “launch,” he means that the devices will be physically present in stores and in the pockets of those who pre-ordered a unit.

Prosser also says that his sources haven’t heard anything about a possible announcement date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. Still, at least he knows that the device will launch in four different color options, including Graphite, White, Olive Green, and Lavender.

Other leaks suggest that the device will pack a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor with 6/8RAM and 128GB/256GB storage options in the United States, while the Exynos 2100 chipset could power the international variant. It could also arrive with an IP68 rating, an under-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor, a triple camera setup that will most likely feature a telephoto, and an ultrawide camera sensor to accompany the main shooter. In the battery department, we could see a 4,500mAh battery, with support for 25W fast charging.

Remember that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to arrive in limited quantities and limited markets. So you may have to act fast in case you’re interested in grabbing one.

Source Front Page Tech