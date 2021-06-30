Galaxy s21 FE onleaks voice
We heard a number of reports suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might get delayed and postponed recently, however a new FCC certification might mean that the device is coming very soon, although we still have no date set in stone.

MyFixGuide reports that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has passed through the FCC and it might be ready for prime time very soon. The FCC listing shows us the model numbers SM-G990U and SM-G99U1. The phone will support two chargers, EP-TA800 and EP-TA845. The first one is a 25W charger, while the second one is a 45W USB-C PD charger. None of these are expected to be inside the box, as reported previously. The listing also confirms the device will have 4G LTE bands, 5G, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC and also support AKG branded earphones, but still too isn’t expected to be inside the box.

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and 6GB or 8GB of RAM. The storage options are 128GB and 256GB.The 6.4-inch AMOLED flat display will have a punch hole cutout for a 32MP selfie camera. It’s expected to house a 4500mAh battery and it’s currently unknown what charger will be included, if any.

The Galaxy S21 FE will be available in four colors, Black, White, Purple and Green. We do not yet know when it will be officially launched, but if the FCC certification is any indication, it should happen very soon. It’s not unlikely that we’ll hear more about the new device in the coming weeks as the phone nears closer to being revealed officially. There is a slim chance it will launch in August, but we currently have no rumors or leaks to back that up, so we can only guess.




