Samsung Galaxy S21 FE caught in a hands-on video, case options have also been revealed

2021 is almost over, but we still have time for more Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks. The latest leaks include several case options directly from Samsung and a hands-on video that leaves nothing to the imagination.

First up, we have the leaked images for every Samsung case option for the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. These cases appeared on Samsung’s official Hungarian site and were spotted by the guys over at Galaxy Vilaga. The images include five different case models, where can see two transparent cases. These cases are identified as the Transparent Case and the Transparent Standing Case. The other three case options come in several colors that match the ones we have seen on previous Galaxy S21 FE leaks.

The colored cases include the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Silicone case that may arrive in black, lavender, olive, red, and white. The Smart Clear View Case may arrive with black, lavender, olive, and white color options, while the Thin Strap Case would allow you to pick between a navy blue, yellow, orange, or lime green hand strap, as the rest of the case would also be transparent.

Leaks don’t stop there, as we have a couple of videos showing the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE. The first video lets you see an unboxing of the device, followed by a complete review of the still unreleased phone. Both videos are found on YouTube, and they are still live, but if you watch them, you will definitely spoil the surprise of the launch of this long-awaited device. Whatever the case, Carlos Vassan will let you see the device in a full unboxing video, and if you want all the bells and whistles, you can then watch the video posted at Rincon Tecnologico. Or you can opt to watch MMMike’s video on YouTube, where you will also be able to see every detail of the phone that is expected to launch next week.

Via 1: SamMobile

Via 2: SamMobile