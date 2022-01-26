Samsung Galaxy S21 FE and other great Galaxy devices are currently on sale

We keep on receiving amazing deals, but this time we head over to Samsung.com, where you will be able to purchase a new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE for just $325, which is $375 less than its regular price. Samsung’s recently launched smartphone features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 6 and 8GB RAM, as well as 128 and 256GB storage options to choose from. Plus, you also get four different color options, including Graphite, Lavender, Olive, and White. However, you will have to trade in one of your current devices to take advantage of the $375 savings available, and the best part is that you can choose to trade in your current phone, smartwatch, or even your tablets to score these great savings.

If you’re interested in Samsung’s latest foldable options, you can pick up the smaller Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that is currently available for $400 after a $600 discount. This will get you a new and unlocked device with 128GB storage and Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 processor. Samsung’s larger option comes as the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3, which starts with 256GB storage space and packs the same processor under the hood. To make things better, you also get stylus support. This model comes with a $1,800 price tag, but you can pick one up for $900 after receiving $900 savings which can be obtained by trading in up to two of your current devices.

The original Samsung Galaxy S21 Series is still on sale, and this may be your last chance to get these devices for as low as $250 if you choose to go for the base model. The Galaxy S21 Plus variant starts at $450, and the higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra starts at $600. Remember that all these prices are only available after an eligible trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Still, there’s another way to save on some of the best Galaxy devices in the market. You can head over to Woot.com, where you will find a vast selection of Galaxy S and Galaxy Note devices selling for as low as $152 in refurbished condition. Just remember to hurry, as these deals usually sell out quite fast.