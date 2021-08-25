The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G showed up on the Google Play Console. It confirmed a few pieces of information that we already knew, including the chipset, clock speed, memory capacity, and Android version.

The listing confirms that the Galaxy S21 FE 5G will come equipped with the Snapdragon 888 5G chipset. The primary core will be clocked at 2.8 GHz, 3 cores will be clocked at 2.4 GHz, and the lower 4 cores at 1.8 GHz. There were some rumors the S21 FE would launch with the latest Snapdragon 888+ SoC, or possibly Samsung’s Exynos chipset, but it seems it’ll stick to the Snapdragon version.

The listing also revealed that the device would have 6GB of memory installed by default. We’ve heard of an 8GB model previously, and it’s possible that multiple variants may be available with different storage capacities. For reference, both the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S21 series had 8GB of RAM, and this would be the first device to have a high-end Snapdragon 888 chipset with less than 8GB of RAM (via GSMArena).

The screen resolution is 1,080 x 2,009 px. Other devices were listed with similar resolutions on the GPC, and in reality, it’s most likely a 1,080 x 2,400 resolution display. The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will likely match the resolution of the Galaxy S21 series.

The front render of the device was also unveiled and extracted from the Google Play Listing. It shows the 6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. The Galaxy S21 FE will also supposedly have a 4,500 mAh battery and a similar camera setup to last year’s model. We have also recently shown you interactive 3D renders of the Galaxy S21 FE, in case you want to check it out in more detail and in all of the color options.

