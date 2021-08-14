The latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event was action-packed. We received two amazing foldable phones, four Galaxy Watch 4 models, and a Galaxy Buds refresh. Unfortunately, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE wasn’t ready in time for this event. The latest information reveals that the successor of the Galaxy S20 FE keeps scoring certifications, which means that we may also be getting closer to its possible launch.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has recently been spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website, meaning that it has already received one more of the necessary requirements to become official. Now, the listings don’t reveal anything extraordinary other than confirming its name. We have a total of three new devices listed in the Bluetooth SIG, the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G: SM-G990B, SM-G990B_DS, and SM-G990N, all of which feature the same Bluetooth 5.0 standard as the more affordable Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus, as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra features Bluetooth 5.2 support.

It is believed that the new Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will arrive in two variants that will look identical on the outside. One of these models, the North American variant, is believed to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor that’s included in most of the best Android devices in the market, while the international variant is expected to feature Samsung’s Exynos 2100 processor.

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch early in October, and rumors suggest that it will feature a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rates, a triple camera setup with a 12MPprimary shooter, a 32MP selfie camera. We could also get stereos speakers, IP68 water and dust resistance, a massive 4500mAh battery, and support for 45W fast charging. It is also expected to feature Android 11 with One UI 3.1 out of the box. So yeah, we can expect an amazing new device.

Via Android Central