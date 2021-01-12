Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra custom colors
Image: Twitter / @rquandt

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is just a couple of days away from its official debut, but the leaks simply refuse to cease. The latest round of leaks give us our first glimpse of the Galaxy S21 series in more color options than what we’ve seen so far. Tipster Roland Quandt has shared high resolution renders of the Galaxy S21 smartphones flaunting some yet-to-be-seen ‘custom’ colors.

Starting with the Galaxy S21 series, we’ve seen the device only in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black trims so far. As per the leaked images, there will be three more custom color options with a dark undertone. The one with the graphite finish will reportedly be called Phantom Titanium, and looks a lot like the graphite shade on the iPhone 11 Pro Max. The other two ‘custom color’ options appear to carry a dark blue and brown surface coat.

Custom colors might be limited to the pricier configurations

It is worth noting here that the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s custom color options appear to rock a carbon fiber pattern across the huge camera island. It is quite likely that these colors will be limited to the phone’s pricier configuration, a strategy we’ve seen multiple smartphone makers adopt in the recent past.

Coming to the Galaxy S21 Plus, we also see a new bright red shade with a contrasting rose gold frame and camera island. It looks a tad garish, but Samsung appears to have taken some inspiration from the rich color palette of Galaxy S20 FE here. Those who are not a fan of this finish can choose between black, purple, pink and white with a gradient bluish undertone to it.

As for the vanilla Galaxy S21, it will be available in four color options – white, black, pink, and purple. It is worth noting that all three phones will come with IP68 dust and water resistance rating, but the standard Galaxy S21 is reportedly made out of plastic, while the pricier Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 Ultra opt for a glass-and-metal build.


