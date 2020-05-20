This is not the first time we get rumors that Samsung is planning on buying display panels from BOE. The first time we heard these rumors were almost a month ago when rumors said that Samsung might want to use Chinese displays on its mid-range smartphones. However, new information suggests that we could even see these, less expensive OLED displays in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21.

According to industry insiders, the base model of the Samsung Galaxy S21 may come with Chinese made OLED display. Samsung may have been negotiating with BOE for almost a month now, and it may have finally sent an official request for a quotation. These displays, however, don’t support 120Hz refresh rates, so they probably won’t be found in the higher-end variants, since these high refresh rates are a crucial selling point for the current flagships.

At the moment, Samsung may only be interested in BOE OLED displays capable of 90Hz refresh rates, while Samsung Display would still supply OLED panels with 120Hz support. It is also believed that Samsung Electronics is trying to make Samsung Display lower panel prices, as they may feel threatened to lose some orders to BOE. Whatever the case, it will also help Samsung reduce the manufacturing costs of its next Galaxy S flagship.

Source SamMobile

Via The Elec