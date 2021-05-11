We start today’s deals with the popular Samsung Galaxy S21 series that’s available starting at $100. You can currently get your hands on a new entry-level Galaxy S21 with 128GB of storage space for $99.99 after a $700 discount. These savings can be obtained when you trade in an eligible device. Now, the exact condition is applied to the Galaxy S21 Plus and the Galaxy S21 Ultra, as you can get one of these models for $300 and $500 with the same storage space. If you want more storage space on your new phone, you can get the 256GB variant for $50, meaning you can get the vanilla variant for $150, the S21+ for $350, and the S21 Ultra for $550.

You can also get the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 starting at $600 for the entry-level variant or pay $300 more for the Ultra. These stylus-wielding phones come packed with 128GB of storage space, two free months of YouTube Premium, and up to $400 savings when you trade in an eligible device. And for those looking for a more affordable phone that doesn’t require you to trade in your current device, you can head over to Amazon.com, where you will find the TCL 10 L selling for $175 after a $75 discount. However, you can get your new TCL 10L for less if you remember to enter promo code TCLMPSDL at checkout. This will get you a new phone with 64GB storage and 6GB RAM for $170.

We have also found the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 and the latest Apple Watch SE on sale over at Amazon.com. The Galaxy Watch Active 2 is getting a $70 discount on its 44mm, GPS-only version on its Aqua Black, Pink Gold, and Silver color options. And the Apple Watch SE is getting a $40 discount on its 44mm, LTE variant, meaning you can get one for 319, or get a GPS-only version for less, as the 40mm version is now selling for $269 after shaving off $10 its regular price.

And suppose you’re not interested in smartwatches. In that case, you can also get a new Ferrari Men’s Pilota Evo Quartz Watch, which is currently selling for $150.90 with $99 savings, or grab the Ferrari Men’s SPEEDRACER Quartz Watch and the Ferrari Men’s 0830310 XX KERS for $124.50 and $121.90 after receiving $50.50 and $25.75 savings, respectively.