Samsung is allegedly going to host the next Galaxy Unpacked event a tad earlier in January next year for launching the Galaxy S21 family. So far, multiple renders of the Galaxy S21 series have surfaced online, revealing a thoroughly redesigned rear panel and a clean front with razer thin bezels on all sides. Now, alleged renders of the Samsung Galaxy S21+ have surfaced online flaunting a two-tone mirror silver finish. And boy does it look stunning.

Image Credit: Pigtou

Hey Samsung, take my money already!

The leaked CAD-based renders, which come courtesy of the Italian website Pigtou, showcase the Galaxy S21+ from all sides, and there is now a 360-degree video as well that gives us a glimpse of the device from all angles. The rear panel appears to have a subdued glass-like finish with a light grey tone to it, and almost looks frosted from certain angles. The camera isle has three lenses and rocks a chrome finish that looks almost identical to that of the metallic frame running around the edges.

Image Credit: Pigtou

Galaxy S21+ might be cheaper than Galaxy S20+

We are not sure if the camera isle is made out of metal, but it does seamlessly blends with the metallic sides and looks extremely appealing. Over at the front of the Galaxy S21+, we see an expansive display with impressively thin and uniform bezels on all sides. There is a hole-punch drilled in the center alongside the top-edge for housing the single selfie camera. This design choice is in accordance with Samsung’s Infinity-O aesthetics that we last saw on the Galaxy S20 series as well.

We’re still in the dark regarding the internal specs, but rumors point toward a QHD+ display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Qualcomm’s latest flagship chipset, the Snapdragon 888, will likely power the upcoming Samsung flagship – or at least the variant sold in the US market. As per a previous report, Samsung is reportedly looking to lower the price of the Galaxy S21 series compared to the Galaxy S20 trio. If that turns out to be true, the Galaxy S21+ will likely cost somewhere around $1050 – $1099 for the base model.