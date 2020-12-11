The leaks just keep coming. After we saw renders, CAD-based 360-degree videos and even official marketing teasers, the vanilla Galaxy S21 has now appeared in a live hands-on video. The phone shown in the video appears to be a pre-retail unit of the device, which is evident by black stickers taped around the bottom edges and at the back as well. But the design is pretty much the same compared to what we’ve seen so far via leaks.

The video, which was uploaded by a YouTube channel called Random Stuff 2, shows the black variant of the device. The Galaxy S21 appears to rock a frosted glass finish that almost looks matte black and can easily be described as stunning. The camera island is slightly raised, and it has a slightly darker contrasting finish to it. However, the upcoming Samsung offering will reportedly come in Pink, Purple, and White color options as well.

Over at the front, we see the OLED display with a hole-punch drilled in the center alongside the top edge, a design language Samsung calls Infinity-O. The most striking aspect is the razer thin bezels all around the display, especially the chin. The Galaxy S20 series already had a thin bottom bezel, but the Galaxy S21 is taking immersive design appeal to the next level by further shrinking the chin.