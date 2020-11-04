We can always count on well-known leaked Jon Prosser to deliver hot leaks. One of his latest tweets reveals when Samsung may announce its new flagship, but things don’t end there. He also gives us exact dates as to when the new Samsung Galaxy S21 series will begin pre-orders and the possible color options that we’re getting.

According to the information posted on Twitter by well-known leaker Jon Prosser, the Samsung Galaxy S21, the Galaxy S21+, and the S21 Ultra will be announced on January 14, 2021, with pre-orders starting on the same day. The phones would then make its way to store shelves 15 days later, on January 29, and early adopters will be able to choose between Black, White, Grey, Silver, Violet, and Pink color options for their devices.

This rumor seems to align with several rumors which claim that Samsung will try to launch the new Galaxy S21 series earlier than other years to stop the iPhone 12 sales momentum. Of course, like any rumor, this must be taken with some salt, as other reports suggest that Samsung will not have things ready to accomplish this task, and it may be forced to announce the new Samsung Galaxy S21 late in January. This would make the devices hitting stores in early February.

Whatever the case, this is the first time that we get actual dates for the arrival of Samsung’s next flagship, so it’s something to keep in mind. Other rumors suggest that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra may include Samsung’s latest 108MP camera sensor as its main shooter, along with a 40MP selfie camera and a 5000mAh battery. However, rumors also suggest that Samsung has also considered following in Apple’s footsteps, as it would also remove in-box power adapters with the next Galaxy S21. You can also take a look at some of the phone’s renders to have an idea of what we may get in January, according to Prosser’s sources.

