The launch of the latest iPhone lineup has started a very decent amount of Samsung Galaxy S21 leaks. This sounds logical, as Samsung could be trying to deter Apple sales, as they create hype around its upcoming flagship, which is rumored to launch earlier than in past years.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S21 series has already been leaked in a couple of images in the last couple of days, but this time we get a 360° video of a spinning Galaxy S21 Ultra thanks to well-known leaker @OnLeaks.

This new video lets us see the device from every possible angle and with very good quality. This allows us to see the USB-C port placement on the bottom of the device, next to the speaker grill. On the right side of the phone, we can see the power button, just under the volume rocker, and it also suggests that the camera bump may just get worse, as it’s not flush against the back of the device. When the phone is flipped to see its back panel, we can see that the new camera module will be larger, including a quad-camera setup and the flash.

The three products in the Samsung Galaxy S21 (S30) series are designed with four sides of equal width. Among them, S21 and S21+ are 2D screens, and S21U is a curved screen. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) October 21, 2020

Now, leaks don’t stop there, as Ice Universe has revealed some information concerning the complete Samsung Galaxy S21 lineup displays. The leaker claims that Samsung will use flat and curved screens in its upcoming flagship. To be more specific, we may see a new Samsung Galaxy S21 and S21+ with flat, “2D screens”, while the Galaxy S21 Ultra would be the only device with a curved display.

The report also claims that the bezels on all four sides of the phones will be symmetrical, meaning that the chin won’t come with a little extra bezel, something we can’t confirm on the previous video since the phone’s display is off. Whatever the case, we won’t have to wait until February to see whether or not these rumors are real, as the new Samsung Galaxy S21 is rumored to launch in January 2021.

