Yet another Galaxy S21 series leak has surfaced online, and it is a massive one. After leaked renders and hands-on video appeared, we now have a detailed look at the internals and some of the camera capabilities of Samsung’s upcoming flagship family. Winfuture has shared a detailed breakdown of the vanilla Galaxy S21 as well as the Galaxy S21+, and there is a lot to grasp here, both good and bad.

A less pixel-dense display this year

Let’s start with the display. The Galaxy S21 rocks a flat 6.2-inch panel, while the Galaxy S21+ comes armed with a 6.7-inch panel, both with the Dynamic 2X AMOLED technology and a hole-punch at the top. The rest of the attributes are identical, which include a 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution, 1,300 nits peak brightness, and Gorilla Glass 7 on top. The display resolution is a downgrade though, as the Galaxy S20 series had a more pixel-dense QHD+ panel with curved edges.

In typical Samsung fashion, the Galaxy S21 family will be offered in two chipset variants. The European and Asian markets will get the model powered by the in-house Exynos 2100 SoC that is based on the 5nm process, while buyers in the US will get the Snapdragon 888 version. We already know the details of Qualcomm’s latest chip, but not much about the Exynos 2100 is out in the open.

Exynos 2100 SoC for non-US markets

As per the latest leak, the octa-core Exynos 2100 will rely on a 2.9 GHz prime core for the most demanding tasks, three performance cores clocked slightly lower at 2.8 GHz, and four efficiency cores running at 2.4GHz for less intensive tasks. Both the Galaxy S21 series offerings will come equipped with 8 gigs of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of onboard storage. Unfortunately, there is no scope for storage expansion via a microSD card.

In the imaging department, both the devices share identical camera hardware, and not much has changed when compared to their Galaxy S20 series counterparts either. The two Galaxy S21 series devices feature an optically-stabilized 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultra-wide angle shooter, and a 64MP telephoto snapper with 3X zoom and OIS.

Galaxy S21 camera hardware is almost identical to that on Galaxy S20

On the front, both the Galaxy S21 as well as its plus-sized sibling offer a single 10MP camera, which is again identical to the one we saw on the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+. As for camera capabilities, the two flagships can capture 8K videos at a maximum frame rate of 30 FPS, 4K at up to 60 FPS and slo-mo HD videos at 960 FPS.

Galaxy S21 gets the juice from a 4,000mAh battery, while the Galaxy S21+ packs a larger 4,800mAh Li-ion unit inside. Both the phones support wireless charging as well as Wireless PowerShare to juice up other devices. However, there are a few differences between the two phones.

Plastic build for Galaxy S21, glass on Galaxy S21+

The Galaxy S21 opts for a plastic build, but will be offered in a wider color palette – Grey, Pink, Purple, and White. The Galaxy S21+, on the other hand, will reportedly be made out of glass and metal, but the color options are slightly limited here as buyers will only be able to choose between Black, Purple, and Silver trims. However, Samsung might add more color options and a few special edition shades down the road.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Samsung Galaxy S21+ Display 6.2-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

421 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 6.7-inch Infinity-O

Dynamic AMOLED 2X

FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels)

120Hz refresh rate

1300 nit peak brightness

394 PPI pixel density

Gorilla Glass 7 Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Exynos 2100 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB / 256GB 128GB / 256GB Rear Camera 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom 12MP primary camera

(f/1.8, 1/1.76-inch, 1.8µm, OIS)

12MP ultra-wide camera

(f/2.2, 120°, 1/2.55-inch, 1.4µm)

64MP telephoto camera

(f/2.0, 1/1.76-inch, 0.8µm, OIS)

3x hybrid optical zoom Video Capture 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS 4K at 30/60 FPS

8K at 30 FPS

FHD at 30/60/120 FPS

Slo-mo HD at 960 FPS Front Camera 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) 10 MP

(f/2.2, 80°, 1/3.24-inch, 1.22µm) Battery 4,000 mAh 4,800 mAh Colors Grey, Pink, Purple, White Black, Purple, Silver Other Features IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) IP68 certified

Wireless PowerShare

Dual-SIM (Nano + e-SIM) Dimensions 151.7×71.2×7.9 mm 161.4×75.6×7.8 mm Weight 171 grams 202 grams Connectivity 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax 5G, Bluetooth 5.0, NFC,

Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (Tip: This table is best viewed in landscape orientation on mobile)

Image Credit: Evan Blass / Voice