So, the floodgates of leaks have truly opened. A few weeks ago, we came across CAD-bsed renders of the Galaxy S21 series smartphones, giving us an idea of their new design language. Now, the first real-life images of the Galaxy S21 Ultra and the Galaxy S21+ have made their way online, flaunting a familiar design. The two upcoming Samsung flagships appear to rock a matte black finish on the rear panel, while the camera module seemingly flaunts a darker shade to provide some contrast and stands from the rest of the body.

But that’s not all. The leaked video, which comes courtesy of a YouTube channel named sakitech, also sheds on the camera hardware of each device. Starting with the Galaxy S21 Ultra, the smartphone is shown packing four cameras, one of which is a folded camera system that also goes by the term periscope camera and is easily recognizable by the rectangular lens opening. There is also a laser auto-focus module sitting above the LED flash.

This is the real camera parameter of Galaxy S21 Ultra, the only thing that is incorrect is that 5X is changed to 10X pic.twitter.com/IoaOB3eQdA — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 7, 2020

The primary camera on the Galaxy S21 Ultra is a 108MP unit and it reportedly uses the new Samsung ISOCELL HM3 sensor that has 0.8-micron pixels. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 10MP telephoto lens with 3x zoom output and another 10MP periscope-stye telephoto lens with a higher 10x zoom output. Leakster IceUniverse also shared similar details for the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera hardware.

Coming to the Galaxy S21+, it unsurprisingly has slightly watered-down camera hardware, with the main downgrade being the absence of a periscope camera that is seen on its Ultra sibling. The camera hardware of Galaxy S21+ is led by a 12MP primary snapper, a 12MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 64MP telephoto camera. The camera setup is not too different from what we saw on the S20+, but the sensors will reportedly be upgraded on the Galaxy S21+ and a host of new features might be in the pipeline as well.

This is the protective film for the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is the most anticipated phone on January 14, 2021. pic.twitter.com/AHndPjrMow — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 7, 2020

Leakster IceUniverse also claims that the Galaxy S21 series will likely be unveiled on January 14 at Samsung’s next Galaxy Unpacked event. Samsung is also rumored to launch its new wireless earbuds – the Galaxy Buds Pro – at the same event, and these earbuds are said to offer two major upgrades – Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and an improved ambient mode.