Samsung Galaxy S20 is one of the three flagship models announced by Samsung this year. While it is the cheapest of the trio, it is still a thousand dollar phone. Hence, we decided to compare it with the latest and greatest OnePlus flagship, the OnePlus 7T Pro. While the Galaxy S20 is a 5G phone, OnePlus 7T Pro also comes in a 5G variant. Here’s a Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Specs comparison for you.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p. Further, it has HDR video support and comes equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Thanks to the design language, it offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.59%.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display. It comes with a3120 x 1440 pixel resolution at 516 PPI and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Further, it sports Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on top for protection. It supports HDR10+ and has a 90Hz refresh rate. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.10%.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Hardware and Performance

The Galaxy S20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

Moreover, it packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is last year’s flagship from the company. Hence, it is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset that is based on the 7nm process, paired with Adreno 640 GPU. The base variant comes with 256GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. Moreover, there are two RAM options, 8GB and 12GB. It runs Android 10 based on OxygenOS.

The OnePlus 7T Pro packs a Li-Po 4,085 mAh battery. It supports 30W fast charging technology called the Warp Charge. However, it misses out on wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

The OnePlus 7T Pro sports a triple rear camera setup: 48 MP, f/1.6, (wide), 1/2.0″, 0.8µm, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 8 MP, f/2.4, 78mm (telephoto), 3x optical zoom, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 16 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide), AF. It supports video recording 2160p at 30/60fps, 1080p at 30/60/240fps, and 720p at 960fps. On the front lies a motorized pop-up 16MP selfie shooter.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs OnePlus 7T Pro: Design

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It weighs 163 grams.

As for the OnePlus 7T Pro, its dimensions are 6.40 x 2.99 x 0.35 inches (162.6 x 75.9 x 8.8 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and it sports an aluminum frame. It includes an in-display fingerprint scanner. The handset weighs 206 grams.