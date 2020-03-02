Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: specs comparison

The Galaxy S20 is one of the three flagship devices revealed by Samsung in 2020. On the other hand, the LG V60 ThinQ is the company’s flagship device that also offers a dual-screen experience. Both devices are the latest 5G smartphones from the respective manufacturers. Hence, we compare them side by side.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Display

Samsung Galaxy S20 comes equipped with a 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED display. It comes with a 3200 x 1440 pixel resolution at 566 PPI and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Moreover, the handset sports a 120Hz refresh rate at 1080p. Further, it has HDR video support and comes equipped with the Corning Gorilla Glass 6. Thanks to the design language, it offers a screen-to-body ratio of 88.59%.

The LG V60 ThinQ features a 6.8-inches P-OLED display. It comes with a 2460 x 1080 pixel resolution at 395 PPI and a 20.5:9 aspect ratio. These numbers are identical in the case of the Dual Screen, with the addition of a 2.1-inch Mono display on the outside, for notifications. Further, it comes equipped with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and has an 83.39% screen-to-body ratio.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Hardware and Performance

The Galaxy S20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, which is an octa-core, 64-bit, 7nm SoC, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. The base variant comes with 12GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. The handset runs Android 10 with OneUI 2.0 on top.

Moreover, it packs a Li-Po 4,000mAh battery. It supports 25W fast charging, USB Power Delivery 3.0 and Fast Qi/PMA wireless charging 15W. Moreover, it comes with reverse wireless charging at 9W.

The LG V60 ThinQ is also powered by the latest and greatest Samsung chipset, the Snapdragon 865, paired with Adreno 650 GPU. It comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. However, it is expandable up to 2TB via a microSDXC card slot. It runs Android 10 as well.

As for the battery, the V60 ThinQ packs a massive 5,000mAh battery. Moreover, it supports Qualcomm Quick Charge 4+ and Qi wireless charging.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Camera

The Samsung Galaxy S20 sports a triple rear camera setup: a 12MP primary lens with f/1.8 aperture + a 64MP telephoto sensor with f/2.0 aperture + a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens with f/2.2 aperture. The cameras are capable of shooting 8K UHD at 24 FPS, 4K UHD at 60 FPS, Full HD at 240 FPS and HD at 960 FPS. There is an LED flash as well. It supports OIS, HDR, and EIS. Further, on the front lies a 10MP selfie shooter with f/2.2 aperture.

As for the LG V60 ThinQ, it offers a triple rear camera system that consists of: a main 64MP standard shooter with an F/1.8 aperture that generates 16MP pixel binned images; a 13MP Super Wide-Angle unit with an F/1.9 aperture; a Z Camera (ToF Receiver / Emitter). It is capable of recording 7680×4320 (8K UHD), 3840×2160 (4K UHD) and 1920×1080 (Full HD). On the selfies front, it offers a 10MP unit with an F/1.9 aperture.

Samsung Galaxy S20 vs LG V60 ThinQ: Design

The Galaxy S20 dimensions are 5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 inches (151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm). The back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. The biometrics include 2D face unlock and ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint sensor. It weighs 163 grams.

The LG V60 ThinQ dimensions are 6.67 x 3.06 x 0.35 inches (169.4 x 77.7 x 8.9 mm). Like the Galaxy S20, the back panel is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and it sports an aluminum frame. The handset is rated IP 68 for water and dust resistance. Moreover, it is MIL-STD-810 certified. It has an in-display fingerprint sensor. It had a 3.5mm headphone jack as well.