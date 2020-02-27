The Samsung Galaxy S20 has recently launched, and it’s a great device. However, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is also an excellent smartphone that you can currently get for a better, less expensive price. If you want to upgrade your current phone, but you can’t decide which one is best for you, take a look at this comparison, and we’ll try to help you choose.

Design

If we were to compare these devices side by side, we could say that Samsung has really made some critical design changes with these devices. The camera arrangement goes from a horizontal design in the Galaxy S10 to a new camera module that’s placed in the upper left side of the back panel of the Galaxy S20. We find the same glass body with an aluminum frame. However, the S20 comes with Gorilla Glass 6 on both the front and back panel, while the S10 only has it in the front, with Gorilla Glass 5 on the back.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a clear advantage in color options since it has been on the market for quite some time. You can choose between Prism White, Prism Black, Prism Green, Prism Blue, Canary Yellow, Flamingo Pink, Cardinal Red, Smoke Blue, while the Samsung Galaxy S20 is currently available in Cosmic Grey, Cloud Blue, Cloud Pink, Cloud White, Aura Red.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 is slightly bigger and heavier than the Galaxy S10. The S20 is 151.7 x 69.1 x 7.9 mm (5.97 x 2.72 x 0.31 in) and weighs 163 g (5.75 oz), and the S10 measures 149.9 x 70.4 x 7.8 mm (5.90 x 2.77 x 0.31 in) and weighs 157 g (5.54 oz), but it’s not a difference that would make you choose one over the other.

Display



The display of the Galaxy S20 is better than the one on the Galaxy S10, but you really have to take your time to see the difference. The Galaxy S20 includes a Dynamic AMOLED 2X capacitive touchscreen that delivers 16M colors. It comes with a 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with an 89.5% screen to body ratio, and a 1440 x 3200 resolution with a 20:9 aspect ratio with the punch-hole placed in the center, and maybe the most important feature is the 120Hz refresh rate at FHD or 60Hz refresh rate at QHD.

The Samsung Galaxy S10 has a smaller 6.1-inch display with an 88.3% screen to body ratio, with a 1440 x 3040 resolution in its Dynamic AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that delivers the same 16M colors, but lacks the high refresh rate speeds and its Infinity-O display has the selfie camera punch-hole placed on the upper right corner. However, both devices include HDR10+ support and Always-on displays.

Internals

Inside these devices, we find more power in the Galaxy S20, even though the Galaxy S10 gives you more storage options.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage that can be expanded up to 1TB with a MicroSD card. It also includes the latest 7nm+ processors, being the Exynos 990, the one used for the global version, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 for the devices in the US. A massive 4,000mAh battery powers the show, and it also includes Sub-6 5G support.

The Galaxy S10 starts with the same 8GB RAM and 128GB storage, and it can also be expanded with a MicroSD card. However, there’s also a version with 512GB of internal storage, and even though it includes last year’s Exynos 9820 for the global version and the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 for the US processors, they are still powerful enough. Unfortunately, there’s no 5G support over here.

Cameras

The difference in the camera department is another vital point that favors the Galaxy S20. This device comes with a 12 MP, f/1.8, 26mm wide-angle, a 64 MP, f/2.0, telephoto with 3x Hybrid Optical Zoom, and a 12 MP, f/2.2, 13mm ultrawide lens. Its Space Zoom also allows Super Resolution Zoom up to 30 X. Its selfie camera is a 10MP f/2.2, 26mm wide with auto HDR.

The Galaxy S10 has less power in its sensors, but it still delivers excellent photos and video. It has a main 12MP sensor with f/1.5-2.4, 26mm wide-angle, a 12MP f/2.4, 52mm telephoto with 2X optical zoom, and a 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm ultrawide sensor. In the selfie camera department we find a 10 MP, f/1.9, 26mm wide sensor.

Features

Both devices come with stereo speakers tuned by AKG, but only the Galaxy S10 includes the 3.5mm audio jack. They also have ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors, accelerometer, gyro, proximity, compass, and barometer sensors, but the S20 lacks the heart rate sensor you find in the S10. They also include fast reverse wireless charging 15W, but the fast charging in the Galaxy S20 is faster with 25W compared to the 15W that comes in the S10.

Yes, they also come with Bixby and Samsung DeX support, and they both run on Android 10 with One UI 2.0 at the time of this comparison.

Price

Now, maybe this is the part you were waiting for. The Samsung Galaxy S20 is available right now for $999.99 in pre-order, while you can find the Samsung Galaxy S10 for just $410 on Amazon right now. They are both great smartphones, and you will most likely be satisfied with your final choice, whoever it may be. Maybe you just have to choose whether you want to be paying monthly installments for a brand new Samsung Galaxy S20, or if you want to pay less and still get an excellent device for the Galaxy S10.