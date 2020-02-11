We’re just hours away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, happening later today, and Evan Blass is dropping another leak. This time around, it’s a promo video featuring all three devices in the line-up, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

You can watch the entire clip at the source link below, as Evan’s tweets are protected, and only accessible to his followers.

However, snippets from the video can be seen below, via MSPowerUser.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 family (about which you can read all the info that’s available as of now here), the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Buds+.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)