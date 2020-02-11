Author
Tags

We’re just hours away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, happening later today, and Evan Blass is dropping another leak. This time around, it’s a promo video featuring all three devices in the line-up, the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra.

You can watch the entire clip at the source link below, as Evan’s tweets are protected, and only accessible to his followers.

However, snippets from the video can be seen below, via MSPowerUser.

Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S20 family (about which you can read all the info that’s available as of now here), the foldable Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Buds+.

Source: Evan Blass (Twitter)

You May Also Like
Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition leaked in video ad

The Galaxy Z Flip Thom Browne Edition is expected to cost around $2000. It will come with matching custom variants of the Galaxy Buds+ and Watch Active 2.

More companies will be absent from MWC 2020 because of coronavirus

More companies have announced that they won’t be attending the upcoming MWC 2020 because of the threat of the coronavirus outbreak

Pocketnow Daily: OnePlus 8 Pro Leaks: EARLIER than Expected?!(video)

On today’s Pocketnow Daily, we talk about the OnePlus 8 lineup’s possible launch, the price of the iPhone 9, the durability of the Moto Razr and more