Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Author
Tags

When the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched as part of the Galaxy S20 series last February, we were told that it was going to arrive with a 25W charger that would make the battery go from 1 to 100 percent charge in 60 minutes. However, that doesn’t seem to be available after the latest software update.

Some of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices started to present an issue that involved green tinting on the displays. This issue started showing up in several devices after the latest software update, but at least a fix is on the way. Unfortunately, there seems to be another issue that affects the charging speeds of this device. Right now, you can get your Galaxy S20 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent in one hour and twenty minutes. It is still fast, but it isn’t as fast as it was before. Other devices have also been affected by this issue, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+, so maybe Samsung should take more time testing their software before they make it available.

Source SamMobile

You May Also Like

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users now hit by weird green tint issue on the display

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra users are reporting that the green tint mostly appears when the 120Hz refresh rate mode is enabled

OnePlus 8 vs Huawei P40, which device is better?

We have compared the recently launched OnePlus 8 against the Huawei P40. Now, it is up to you to decide which device would be best one for you
Xiaomi Mi A3 Android 10 update

Xiaomi Mi A3 gets Android 10 update, again

The update includes Android 10 features like system-wide dark mode, gesture navigation and privacy controls, and more.