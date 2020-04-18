When the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra was launched as part of the Galaxy S20 series last February, we were told that it was going to arrive with a 25W charger that would make the battery go from 1 to 100 percent charge in 60 minutes. However, that doesn’t seem to be available after the latest software update.

Some of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra devices started to present an issue that involved green tinting on the displays. This issue started showing up in several devices after the latest software update, but at least a fix is on the way. Unfortunately, there seems to be another issue that affects the charging speeds of this device. Right now, you can get your Galaxy S20 Ultra from 0 to 100 percent in one hour and twenty minutes. It is still fast, but it isn’t as fast as it was before. Other devices have also been affected by this issue, like the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy Note 10+, so maybe Samsung should take more time testing their software before they make it available.

Source SamMobile