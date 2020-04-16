Credit: Samsung Community Forum
It appears that Samsung’s pricey Galaxy S20 Ultra simply can’t catch a breath from issues. After getting corrective updates to fix camera problems, Galaxy S20 Ultra users are now complaining about a weird green tint issue on the phone’s display.

Affected users report that the phone’s display shows a prominent green tint when certain apps are opened, and this mostly happens when the 120Hz refresh rate is enabled. At this moment, it is not clear whether the problem is due to a bug or faulty hardware, but it appears that the issue raised its head following the April software update.

We’ve come across users complaining about the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s green tint display issue on Samsung’s official community forum as well as Twitter and Reddit. So far, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the problem and release a fix for the issue that is plaguing users of its $1,500 flagship.

Here’s how it looks:

Image Credit: Twitter (@joe578, XDA Forum)
Top half of my screen have a green tint to it, S20 Plus from Galaxy_S20

Here are some of the complaints we came across on the official Samsung community forum:

