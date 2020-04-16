It appears that Samsung’s pricey Galaxy S20 Ultra simply can’t catch a breath from issues. After getting corrective updates to fix camera problems, Galaxy S20 Ultra users are now complaining about a weird green tint issue on the phone’s display.

Affected users report that the phone’s display shows a prominent green tint when certain apps are opened, and this mostly happens when the 120Hz refresh rate is enabled. At this moment, it is not clear whether the problem is due to a bug or faulty hardware, but it appears that the issue raised its head following the April software update.

We’ve come across users complaining about the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s green tint display issue on Samsung’s official community forum as well as Twitter and Reddit. So far, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the problem and release a fix for the issue that is plaguing users of its $1,500 flagship.

Here’s how it looks:

Image Credit: Twitter (@joe578, XDA Forum)

@SamsungMobileUS Have you had anybody else have this issues where there S20 Ultra or other S20 models have a slight green tint on one side of the screen when 120hz is enabled? Still can see it on 60hz but not nearly as bad. Thanks. pic.twitter.com/OZmGC9mYMs — Joe Landy (@joe578) March 7, 2020

Galaxy S20 Ultra screen-gate, green/yellow tint covers all the screen when certain shades/gradient displays (only at 120Hz), ie: dark mode ON, 120Hz,open Instagram app then swipe and watch the hole screen get the tint. @MaxWinebach @SamsungMobile @SamsungMobileUS pic.twitter.com/1VCIfJVQ9G — Muhammad (@Muhammad_erbil) April 9, 2020

Here are some of the complaints we came across on the official Samsung community forum: