Credit: Samsung Community Forum
Up next
Author
Tags

It appears that Samsung’s pricey Galaxy S20 Ultra simply can’t catch a breath from issues. After getting corrective updates to fix camera problems, Galaxy S20 Ultra users are now complaining about a weird green tint issue on the phone’s display.

Affected users report that the phone’s display shows a prominent green tint when certain apps are opened, and this mostly happens when the 120Hz refresh rate is enabled. At this moment, it is not clear whether the problem is due to a bug or faulty hardware, but it appears that the issue raised its head following the April software update.

We’ve come across users complaining about the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s green tint display issue on Samsung’s official community forum as well as Twitter and Reddit. So far, Samsung is yet to officially acknowledge the problem and release a fix for the issue that is plaguing users of its $1,500 flagship.

Here’s how it looks:

Image Credit: Twitter (@joe578, XDA Forum)
Top half of my screen have a green tint to it, S20 Plus from Galaxy_S20

Here are some of the complaints we came across on the official Samsung community forum:

You May Also Like

Nokia 9.3 PureView and Nokia 7.3 might be launched in Q3 2020

Earlier this year, rumours emerged that HMD Global has delayed the Nokia…

The iPhone 8 line up is now discontinued, iPhone SE takes its place

The new iPhone SE has come to take the place of the iPhone 8 and 8 Plus. Both devices have now been discontinued, but you may still find the iPhone 8 Plus

Quibi will soon add TV casting support

Quibi CEO Megan Whitman says the ability to cast content on a TV was always on the cards despite not being announced at the launch.