Earlier this week, we reported that multiple Galaxy S20 Ultra users are experiencing a weird green tint issue on their $1,500 phone’s display, and that Samsung was at work to fix it. Well, the company has rolled out a software update that gets rid of the problem.

The new update carries the build number G98xBXXU1ATD3 and is now rolling out in Germany, but it is expected to arrive soon for Galaxy S20 Ultra users in other regions too. Even though the update’s changelog doesn’t mention it, SamMobile reports that the green tint is indeed gone following the update.

To recall, the green tint on the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s display was noted at low brightness levels especially while running apps that don’t play well with the 120Hz refresh rate mode. The update is 154.05MB in size and claims to bring other system stability and performance improvements as well.

